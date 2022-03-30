TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

