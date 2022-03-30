TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CFO Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CFO Brian M. Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TCRX stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.