TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

MEDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

