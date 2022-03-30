Truist Financial Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.01. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

