TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.83

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as high as $29.82. TrueBlue shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 158,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.