Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 168,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

