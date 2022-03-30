Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.76 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 168,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
