TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

NYSE:TNET traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. 738,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.02. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,086 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

