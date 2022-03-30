Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Trex stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

