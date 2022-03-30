TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.25 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.