Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,113% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $440.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.