Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.