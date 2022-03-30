Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Tower One Wireless stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.07. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower One Wireless (TOWTF)
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.