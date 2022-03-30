Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 1.3%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 27,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 36,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$61.72 million and a PE ratio of -10.90.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.