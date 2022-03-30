Toncoin (TON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $4.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.21 or 0.07206720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.66 or 0.99984316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

