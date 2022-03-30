TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

