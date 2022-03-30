TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $767,700.95 and approximately $80,192.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.54 or 0.99951499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

