TokenClub Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.27 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

