Toews Corp ADV Sells 1,169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 120,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 113,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,188,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,766,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,389,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

