Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and traded as high as $13.19. Tiptree shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 50,276 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Tiptree alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.