Timothy P. Herbert Sells 695 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $12.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.91. 491,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day moving average is $237.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.