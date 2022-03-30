Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.
TWKS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.