Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

TWKS traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.