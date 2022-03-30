TheStreet Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to D+

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of VIR opened at $22.58 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,371 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

