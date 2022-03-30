The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $259.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.