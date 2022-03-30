The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($3.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

