The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.99. Kroger posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 213,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,156,114. Kroger has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.