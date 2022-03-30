The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

