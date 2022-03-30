The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,446 shares of company stock valued at $30,644,888. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE KO traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,297,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.