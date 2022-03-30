The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE AREN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The Arena Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

