TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
