TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

