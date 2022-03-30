TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.