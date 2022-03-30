Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in March

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.