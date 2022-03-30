Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 48,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

