Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 4.8%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.31 and last traded at $86.41. 43,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,133,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

