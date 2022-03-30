Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 95

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

Temenos stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.05.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

