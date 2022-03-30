Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,509.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $162.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.60.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.