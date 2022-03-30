Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.

OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

