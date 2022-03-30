Tech and Energy Transition (NASDAQ:TETCU) Trading Up 0.2%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

