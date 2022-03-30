TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.