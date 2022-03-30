Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.50

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 21080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $62,345,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

