Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 312,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

