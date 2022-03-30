Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
