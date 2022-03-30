Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

