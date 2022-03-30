Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TAIT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
