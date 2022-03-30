Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBLA. Cowen dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 752,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.