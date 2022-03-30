Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €138.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) received a €138.00 ($151.65) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

SY1 opened at €109.75 ($120.60) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The company’s 50-day moving average is €104.86 and its 200 day moving average is €116.08.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

