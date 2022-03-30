Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Shares of SY1 opened at €109.75 ($120.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €104.86 and its 200-day moving average is €116.08. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

