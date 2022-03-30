SVB Leerink Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNTE. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $570.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.