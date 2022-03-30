Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Superdry stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Superdry has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

SEPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

