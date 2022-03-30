SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,116. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

