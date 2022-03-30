Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.20. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 21,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

