Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

