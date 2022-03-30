Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Posts Earnings Results

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Stryve Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 80,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,335. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

SNAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.